Bucks boys claim second spot in National Finals

Published 9th Apr 2024, 10:34 BST
Zeyn Shillingford, Dylan Hughes, Ross Priestley, Zane Willson, Joshua Williams, David Onohwakpo and Ibukun Familoni

Seven MMK athletes represented Buckinghamshire in the U15 Boys National Final at Stoke.

Having earned their place by finishing second behind Surrey in the Regional Sportshall Final behind Surrey in February, Bucks were competing against nine teams from all over the UK.

Without Tito Odunaike, the team finished a magnificent second, again behind a rampant Surrey team.

Highlights included from the meet included Dylan Hughes, Gold in the Speed Bounce, with a new county record of 93; Ross Priestley, Silver in the Standing Long Jump; Ibukun Familoni, Silver in the 2 lap run and 4×2 relay squad Silver (Ross Priestley, Joshua Williams, Zane Willson, Ibukun Familoni).

