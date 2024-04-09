Bucks boys claim second spot in National Finals

Zeyn Shillingford, Dylan Hughes, Ross Priestley, Zane Willson, Joshua Williams, David Onohwakpo and Ibukun Familoni

Seven MMK athletes represented Buckinghamshire in the U15 Boys National Final at Stoke.

Having earned their place by finishing second behind Surrey in the Regional Sportshall Final behind Surrey in February, Bucks were competing against nine teams from all over the UK.

Zeyn Shillingford, Dylan Hughes, Ross Priestley, Zane Willson, Joshua Williams, David Onohwakpo and Ibukun Familoni

Advertisement

Advertisement

Without Tito Odunaike, the team finished a magnificent second, again behind a rampant Surrey team.