Bucks boys claim second spot in National Finals
Seven MMK athletes represented Buckinghamshire in the U15 Boys National Final at Stoke.
Having earned their place by finishing second behind Surrey in the Regional Sportshall Final behind Surrey in February, Bucks were competing against nine teams from all over the UK.
Without Tito Odunaike, the team finished a magnificent second, again behind a rampant Surrey team.
Highlights included from the meet included Dylan Hughes, Gold in the Speed Bounce, with a new county record of 93; Ross Priestley, Silver in the Standing Long Jump; Ibukun Familoni, Silver in the 2 lap run and 4×2 relay squad Silver (Ross Priestley, Joshua Williams, Zane Willson, Ibukun Familoni).