Busy week of athletics for MMKAC

Hamish McGarvie

MMKAC senior team (combined men and women) opened their National Athletics League One season, hosting a match at Stantonbury Stadium.

They took second place to Belgrave Harriers, a London based club, with Yeovil third, Yate (Bristol) fourth, Portsmouth fifth and Southend sixth.

Highlight of the day was a winning hammer throw of 65m11 by Kayleigh Presswell, both a club record and qualifying distance for the Commonwealth Games being held in Birmingham this summer. For good measure Jasmine Trapnell won the “B” string with a PB of 49.09m.

Bucks AA Track and Field Champs

Tim Penley

The annual Buckinghamshire AA track and field Championships were held at Oxford in conjunction with the Oxfordshire Championships. MMKAC, as usual, dominated the Buckinghamshire clubs and came away with no less than 41 gold medals.

Kayleigh Presswell was again in a class of her own winning the senior hammer with 64.67m (her third best this year) whilst the F15 girls repeated some of their cross-country successes (F13 then) and moving up an age group took a 1-2-3 in the 1500m from Katie Webb, Lauren Webb and Kaitlin Batson.

Tim Penley won the pole vault clearing 4.00m, just 10cm down on his recently set PB and fourth in the club all time rankings. His younger brother, Jamie, won the M17 pole vault with a PB of 3.30m. Double gold medallists were Lateefah Agberemi in the Under 20 women’s long jump (5.37m) and triple jump (11.92m), Isabelle Turnbull in the F13 100m (13.92) and 200m (28.87), Zak Freeland winning the M20 800m (1.57.17) and 1500m (4.01.90) and for the senior women Abi Fitton won the 100m (12.64) and 200m (25.11). Lewis Barnes won both the men’s shot and discus throws.

European Masters

John Skelton