Chapman leads the way for Bucks in Schools Championship

Sophia Chapman

Twelve runners from Marshall Milton Keynes AC competed for Buckinghamshire Schools in the English Schools’ Championships, held in Pontefract, Yorkshire

For many young athletes it is the highlight of their school athletics career to represent their Country in the English Schools’ Championships. Some 45 Counties are annually involved.

The best MMK results came from Sophia Chapman (12th Inter Girl), Maddie Pearce (21st Senior Girl), Katie Webb (27th Inter Girl), Millie Freeland (35th Senior Girl), Olive Geary (36th Junior Girl), Jacque Smith (45th Junior Boy) and Harry Totton (63rd Senior Boy).