Checo’s extended Red Bull deal was a ‘no-brainer’ for Horner

Sergio Perez has fully deserved a new, extended contract at Red Bull Racing, said team principal Christian Horner.

The Mexican looked to be heading out of F1 at the end of 2020 despite winning the penultimate race of the season in Bahrain after ending a seven-year spell at Racing Point.

But Red Bull opted to sign Perez ahead of Alex Albon, and he repaid the faith with victory in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and four other podium finishes en route to fourth in the driver’s championship.

And so far this season, Horner believes Perez have taken another step forward, claiming his first career pole position at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in Jeddah before then taking his third win around the streets of Monaco at the weekend, all while closing the overall gap to team-mate Max Verstappen.

“Since joining Red Bull Racing, Checo has done a fantastic job,” said Horner of Perez’s new contract.

“Time and again he has proved himself to not only be a magnificent team player but, as his level of comfort has grown, he has become a real force to be reckoned with at the sharp end of the grid.

“This year he has taken another step and the gap to Max has closed significantly, evidenced by his superb pole position in Jeddah earlier this year and by his wonderful win in Monaco just last weekend.

“For us, holding onto his pace, race craft and experience was a no-brainer and we are delighted that Checo will continue to race for the team until 2024.

“In partnership with Max we believe we have a driver pairing that can bring us the biggest prizes in F1.”

On his new contract, Perez said: “For me, this has been an incredible week, winning the Monaco Grand Prix is a dream for any driver and then to follow that with announcing I will continue with the team until 2024 just makes me extremely happy.

“I am so proud to be a member of this team and I feel completely at home here now. We are working very well together and my relationship with Max, on and off the track, is definitely helping drive us forward even more.