City swimmer Wynne-Jones claims pair of Commonwealth Youth medals

City of Milton Keynes Swim Club athlete Harry Wynne-Jones has returned from Trinidad & Tobago, having represented England at the 7th Commonwealth Youth Games.

The 17-year-old joined 12 other talented swimmers aged between 14 and 18, who were selected to be part of the 58 athlete Team England multi-sport squad at the games, which took place in Trinidad & Tobago, the first time a Caribbean country has hosted.

Harry’s first event was the gruelling 1500 Freestyle where he narrowly missed the podium by finishing fourth. However his new lifetime best time of 15:35.47 was a South East England open record (all ages) as well as an Oxfordshire & North Bucks county record.

Harry then led the 4x200 Mixed Freestyle relay in the heat and final to win a superb silver medal, just behind the victorious Australian team and ahead of Wales. His 1:51.23 again broke the South East England and county records.

Gold medalist Tyler Melbourne-Smith of Wales, (L) Silver medalist Reece Grady of England and (R) Bronze medalist Harry Wynne-Jones of England. Pic: Getty

And the next night he won his own individual bronze medal with a storming swim in the 400 Freestyle, clocking 3:56.29, just two seconds behind the winner.

Harry’s successes helped England secure 23 swimming medals, topping the medals table with nine golds, 10 silvers and four bronzes.

Earlier in the summer Harry represented Great Britain at the European Junior Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, and this season has also been part of national squads competing in Canada, Luxembourg and Sweden.

Commenting on his experience Harry said: “To have the opportunity to represent my country has been a huge honour, but to do so against such hot competition from right around the Commonwealth and with the experience of the unique Caribbean culture, made it extra special. It was great fun and to return home with two international medals is a dream come true for me.

“I have the benefit of a wide support network that I have to thank. The national swimming governing bodies put their faith in me and gave me many opportunities to progress, my sponsors Sports Aid and the Aylesbury Vale Community Trust have offered great support, as have the many volunteers at our club along with Stantonbury Leisure Centre where I train.

“But I have to say an extra big thank you to my coach Greg for everything he’s done for my development over the last seven years, and of course my very supportive family who cheered me every length of the way in Trinidad.”

City of Milton Keynes Swim Club Head Coach Greg Buck added: “Harry works very hard in training and has had a great season competing nationally, so we were thrilled his progression was recognised by being called up for international duty this summer.