City trio claim England Athletics medals

Ten MMK athletes took part in the England Athletics U20/U23 Championships at Chelmsford and three returned with medals.

Ayesha Jones left it until the fifth round to take the lead in the U18 Women’s Javelin and held it until the end to maintain her dominance in this event.

D’mitri Varlack had five jumps over 7m as he set a new personal best of 7.36m in the Under 20 Men’s Long Jump to win the event.

Eva Durand was a couple of metres shy of her best, set two weeks ago, that would, tantalisingly, have won the event, and had to settle for third place.

Deborah Lago was 0.004 seconds away from qualifying for the U20 Women’s 100m semi finals, while Abi Fitton was 0.04 seconds away from her lifetime best in the 200m heats.

Jasmine Trapnell was 9cms short of her lifetime best in the U23 Women’s Hammer.

Lateefah Agberemi started well, but retired from the Under 20 Women’s Triple Jump after two rounds.