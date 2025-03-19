City's rugby star raises landmark sum for fight against motor neurone disease

Ed Slater | Getty Images

The former Denbigh School student has turned his attentions to fundraising

Ex-rugby union star Ed Slater is celebrating raising more than £100,000 in grants for people impacted by motor neurone disease (MND).

The 36-year-old former Milton Keynes Rugby Club player had a glittering professional career with Gloucester and Leicester, but was forced into retirement following his own MND diagnosis in July 2022.

Starting 4-Ed, Slater has embarked on a campaign to raise awareness and funds for those affected by the disease, and recently hit the landmark number of £100,000.

Posting on social media, he wrong: “So proud to be able to share the news that we have surpassed the £100,000 mark in grants awarded to people and families affected by MND.

“With the help of so many fundraisers, supporters, volunteers and the team behind @4EdFundraising we are able to help my mission of relieving some of the financial stress that comes with a diagnosis of MND.

“I want to show people that we are together in this journey. I feel that the best way I can show this is by supporting them to do the things that they want or may need. Keep supporting us so that we can help more people to keep moving forward.”

For more on Slater’s fundraising campaign, and to read his blog, visit 4-ed.co.uk or text 4ED to 70560.