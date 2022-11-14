Civil war threatens to break out at Red Bull after Verstappen’s refusal

A bizarre end to the Brazilian Grand Prix saw world champions Red Bull Racing descent into turmoil after Max Verstappen refused a team-order to allow Sergio Perez to pass him.

The Mexican, who has played a diligent number two role to the Dutchman in both of his world championship victories, is battling to secure second spot in this year’s standings, but was denied the chance to finish fifth in Sunday’s race by his team-mate.

Verstappen, who secured his second world championship three races ago, was told by his team to allow Perez to pass on the last lap in Sao Paulo so he would go into the season finale ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. But he refued the order, telling his team: “I told you last time, don’t ask that of me. Are we clear about that? I gave my reasons and I stand by it.”

Perez, crossing the line behind his team-mate in seventh said: “Thanks for that, guys. That shows who he really is.”

When roles have been reversed, Perez has been courteous and allowed his team-mate the advantage, including moving over to allow Verstappen an easy win in Azerbaijan earlier this year and holding up title rival Lewis Hamilton in the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021.

However, some are pointing at an incident in qualifying in Monaco as the source of Verstappen’s petulance, when the Mexican spun at the death to secure pole position for himself, denying the Dutchman.

Despite his refusal to help his team-mate now the boot is on the other foot, Verstappen said he would ‘support’ Perez in Abu Dhabi.

“We’ve discussed internally as a team the matter between Checo and myself and have moved on,” he said afterwards. “If he needs the help and there is a chance to help him in Abu Dhabi, then I will be there, and I will of course support him.

“We’re fighting for first and second in the Drivers’ Championship, so we’ll work hard to achieve that.”

Perez added : “I am obviously disappointed with what happened today between Max and myself. It is something we have discussed internally, we will move on and keep working together as a team.