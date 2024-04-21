Clean sweep for Verstappen and Red Bull in the Chinese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen continued his dominance of Formula 1 with back-to-back wins in China this weekend.

The Dutchman overcame a third place grid slot to cruise to victory in the Sprint Race on Saturday, before having a far easier time of it a day later in the Grand Prix proper, leading from lights to flag again to pick up his fourth win out of five races this season.

The Red Bull man claimed victory over McLaren’s Lando Norris, comfortably ahead by more than 15 seconds.

Verstappen said: “That was amazing, we were incredibly quick all weekend. The car was basically on rails and I could do anything with it. To achieve what we did this weekend was fantastic.”

Two quick-fire safety car periods would undo Sergio Perez’s race in Shanghai though. The Mexican was running a comfortable second before he got caught out by the stoppages, allowing the British McLaren ace to jump him in the latter stages.

Perez said: “The strategy cost us. We got the safety car and lost two places. At least we managed to get back onto the podium, but it would have been nice to get another 1-2.