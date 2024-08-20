Coach Kai joins MK Breakers' roster for Division 1 bid

Basketball | Getty Images

The coach makes the switch back to being a player

Experienced forward Kai Williams has joined MK Breakers in their bid to fight for the NBL Division 1 title next season.

Growing up in Canada, Williams played NCAA Division 1 basketball for South Dakota State University where he amassed 1,423 points and 843 rebounds in a stellar four-year career.

Moving to Europe, he spent spells in Cyprus and France before playing in the BBL for Newcastle, Worcester and London Lions.

He joined Breakers in 2021 as an academy coach and played a crucial role in the MK5D Basketball Academy’s National Championship win in 2023.

Now named on the roster, Williams said: “I’m really looking forward to this season and hoping to contribute as best as I can on and off the court with everything the club has going on. It’s been great to see how much the club has grown in the last three years.

“I have always been a team-first player and pride myself on having versatility. I think with the returners and new additions the club has made, it will really suit my skill set. My coaching and experience in the game have given me a different viewpoint and allowed me to see the game from a different angle.

Head Coach Billy Beddow-Patel added: “He was a brilliant coach for the junior club last season. I‘m so pleased he has decided to lace his shoes up again and bring his wealth of playing experience to the men’s team.”

Williams becomes the fourth major signing of the summer for the Breakers, following the commitments of Luke Gregory, Nate Robinson, and Blayne Freckleton.