Comeback falls just short as Bletchley lose remarkable season opener

It was a dramatic start to the Counties 1 Tribute Ale Southern North season

Bletchley nearly mounted the most dramatic of second-half comebacks but fell short at the very death as they went down 41-34 to Reading Abbey at Manor Fields.

The home side trailed by 29 points not long after the restart but got back on level terms only for a late Abbey try and conversion with the final kick of the game to send them home with the points in the opening game of the season.

Jake Allen chopping down the Abbey attack. Pic: Bletchley Rugby Club | Bletchley Rugby Club

The visitors made the sharper start, their fly-half dictating play and their back three proving devastating whenever given broken-field ball.

Within five minutes of the second half Abbey had stormed into a 34–5 lead, punishing Bletchley’s loose exits and playing into their own strengths.

From that point, however, the match turned. Bletchley tightened their game around set-piece and multi-phase pressure, and the comeback began. Joshua Sprules powered over for the opening try from a well-drilled maul, before Fin Hague cut a sharp line to dive in.

Elliot Hales then finished neatly after linking with man of the match Jack Sharp, whose influence grew as momentum shifted. Vice-captain Cameron Watkins crossed twice in the right-hand corner, also adding two vital conversions, while captain Hugo Govett drove over from a quick-thinking tap and go on the five-metre line.

In a stunning turnaround Bletchley drew level at 34–34, the home crowd in full voice and belief surging that the comeback would be completed.

Yet in the dying moments Abbey summoned one last counter-punch, their dangerous backs striking again to score under the posts. The conversion was calmly slotted, leaving the scoreboard at 41–34 in their favour as the final whistle blew.

Despite the defeat, there was much to admire in Bletchley’s fightback. From 5–34 down, the character and leadership shown by Govett and Watkins, the quality of Sharp in midfield, and the fitness to run in five second-half tries all stood out.

Bletchleys Waide Twiselton on the charge. Pic: Bletchley Rugby Club | Bletchley Rugby Club

Bletchley 2nds were narrowly beaten in a thrilling encounter at Northampton BBOB, going down 33–31 in a friendly match that swung back and forth throughout.

The hosts struck early but Bletchley hit back through strong set-piece play, keeping the scoreboard tight at half-time. The second half saw Bletchley take the lead with two well-worked tries, only for BBOB to respond with a double of their own.

In the closing stages Bletchley battled back to within two points, but it was BBOB who came away victorious with the dramatic win.