Continuity is key for Red Bull as Perez pens new two-year deal

Sergio Perez

The Mexican driver has won five races for Red Bull Racing since joining in 2021

Sergio Perez wants to continue help Red Bull Racing win championships after he put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with the team.

The 34-year-old Mexican joined the Tilbrook team in 2021, and has helped play rear-gunner for Max Verstappen en route to his three consecutive world driver’s championships, winning five races himself as the team won constructors’ titles in 2022 and 2023.

Though he has struggled at times this season, with a run of three races without a podium recently, Perez’s future has been secured despite speculation in the driver market linking Carlos Sainz – who will leave Ferrari to make way for Lewis Hamilton in 2025 – with a move to Milton Keynes.

“I am really happy to commit my future to this great team,” he said. “It is a challenge like no other racing for Oracle Red Bull Racing, both on track and off track. I am delighted to be staying here to continue our journey together and contribute to this team’s great history for two more years.

“Being part of the team is an immense challenge, and one I love. We have a great challenge this year and I have full trust in the team that the future is bright and I am excited to be part of it.

“I want to thank everyone for all the trust they are putting in me, it is a lot and I want to pay it back with excellent results on track, and off track. I think we have a lot of work to do, we have a lot more championships to win together.”

