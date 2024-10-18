Controversial ride-height device to be removed from Red Bull Racing's car

Red Bull Racing | AFP via Getty Images

The team has defended the mechanism but has agreed to remove it from the RB20

Red Bull Racing’s RB20 car is once again under the microscope after a controversial device was found by the FIA.

Rival teams had alerted F1’s governing body to a control in the car’s cockpit to alter the front ride-height of the car - the concern being that the height of the car could be altered between sessions, which is illegal in the regulations.

The team from Tilbrook has confirmed the device is installed on the cars driven by championship leader Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, but claim it cannot be used once the car is ready to drive.

A Red Bull spokesperson said: "Yes, [the device] exists, although it is inaccessible once the car is fully assembled and ready to run.

"In the numerous correspondence we have with the FIA, this part came up and we have agreed a plan going forward."

An FIA statement said: "Any adjustment to the front bib clearance during parc ferme conditions is strictly prohibited by the regulations.

"While we have not received any indication of any team employing such a system, the FIA remains vigilant in our ongoing efforts to enhance the policing of the sport.

"As part of this, we have implemented procedural adjustments to ensure that front bib clearance cannot be easily modified.

"In some cases, this may involve the application of a seal to provide further assurance of compliance."

Verstappen, who leads the championship by 53 points heading into the final six rounds, starting with the USGP in Austin, Texas, this weekend, said the removal of the device will likely mean very little on the grand scheme of things.

"For us, it was just an easy tool,” he said. “When the parts were off, it was easy to adjust. But once the whole car is built together, you can’t touch it. So, for us it doesn’t change (anything).

“When I read it, I was thinking about other teams doing it. And then I found out it was related to our team. We never even mentioned it in the briefings, it was just an easier tool to adjust stuff.”