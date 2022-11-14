Cross-country win sees MK move into second place

Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club took advantage of home course knowledge by winning the second round of the Chiltern Cross-Country League.

Seventy eight runners from MMK saw the club sneak a narrow overall victory at the Tear Drop Lakes by 20 points over Chiltern Harriers and 36 points over Bedford & County. After two rounds the club is second behind Chiltern.

There were Division 1 wins for Jamie Darcy (M20), Harris Kentish (M17) and Jacque Smith (M13); second places for Elle Roche (FS) and Sophia Chapman (F15); third places for Maxwell Newman (M15) and Alice Seddon.

Jamie Seddon, in a welcome return to the club, was first senior man home (8th), just ahead of Jack Pocock (10th) and James Tuttle (11th).