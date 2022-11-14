Cross-country win sees MK move into second place
Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club took advantage of home course knowledge by winning the second round of the Chiltern Cross-Country League.
Seventy eight runners from MMK saw the club sneak a narrow overall victory at the Tear Drop Lakes by 20 points over Chiltern Harriers and 36 points over Bedford & County. After two rounds the club is second behind Chiltern.
There were Division 1 wins for Jamie Darcy (M20), Harris Kentish (M17) and Jacque Smith (M13); second places for Elle Roche (FS) and Sophia Chapman (F15); third places for Maxwell Newman (M15) and Alice Seddon.
Jamie Seddon, in a welcome return to the club, was first senior man home (8th), just ahead of Jack Pocock (10th) and James Tuttle (11th).
In the team results, there were wins for the Under 15 Girls and Under 11 Girls; second places for the Senior Men, Under 20 Men, Under 20 women and Under 13 Girls; third places for the Under 17 Men, Under 15 Boys, Under 13 Boys and Senior Women.