Damaged and broken Bulls left to lick their wounds after Hungarian Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas crashed at the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix and collected both Red Bulls

For the second race in a row, Red Bull Racing drivers were involved in first lap accidents and in Hungary, both were caught up in the drama.

Valtteri Bottas' Mercedes crashed into Lando Norris' McLaren in the run to the first corner, and it created a domino effect as the McLaren smashed into both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

While the three, as well as Charles Leclerc's Ferrari and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, were were out of the race, Verstappen was able to limp on with significant damage to the side of his RB16B.

Down the order, he battled to cross the line tenth, which would later become ninth when Sebastian Vettel was disqualified from second place after the race. With Hamilton finishing on the podium, later inheriting second after Vettel's DQ, it means Verstappen lost the lead of the championship and goes into the summer break six points behind the seven-time world champion.

“It was all out of our hands in the race and I can’t believe I got taken out for the second week running," the Dutchman said afterwards. "The mechanics did what they could to get me back in the race but I was carrying a lot of damage on the car after the incident and it was super difficult to drive with, there was a lot of oversteer and understeer from the downforce loss.

"Of course it’s really disappointing to only score one point but on the other hand I was incredibly lucky to continue after the crash so it was a surprise to score a point at all which is still important.

"We have the summer break now but we keep pushing, we will never give up and we will focus on ourselves. We’ve had two very unlucky races but nothing is lost, it’s still a very long season."

And for the second race running, Perez did not score either, eliminated in that first lap crash.

He said: "I don’t know what to say but it is unbelievable to be hit like that at Turn 1 and a massive blow for us as a team. I got a good start and was up to third and it is such a shame because I think we had a good opportunity in those conditions, but there was nothing I could do.

"I have watched the replays as it was hard to understand exactly what happened behind me from inside the car and I just knew I got a big hit. Bottas made a big mistake and braked too late into Turn 1 which took out a lot of cars, including me and caused bad damage to Max’s car.