Decent results for MMKAC in National Cross Country Relays

The latest report from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club

Fifteen complete and three incomplete MMK teams contested the National Cross Country Relays in Mansfield, with six teams finishing in the top 25.

The best result came in the Under 17 Women, where the MMK A Team were 10th thanks to Sophia Chapman, Lauren and Katie Webb, with the B Team 20th.

The Under 13 Boys’ Team were 19th with legs from Alex Salifu, Alfie Butler and Arthur Small. The Under 15 Girls’ Team were 22nd, the Under 15 Boys’ Team 23rd and the Under 13 Boys’ Teams 24th.

There were three Senior Men’s Teams, with Ian Wood running the quickest 5km leg of the day.