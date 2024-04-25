Design ace Newey set to leave Red Bull Racing, claim reports

Adrian Newey

Legendary designer Adrian Newey is set to leave Red Bull Racing after nearly 20 years amidst the scandal embroiling the team.

Following allegations levelled at principal Christian Horner of sexual harassment, coercive and abuse behaviour towards a female employee, Newey is reportedly unsettled by the situation which has rocked the world champions behind-the-scenes.

Neither Red Bull Racing nor Newey have commented on the reports made by several in the F1 media.

The 65-year-old is regarded as one of the greatest F1 car designers of all time, winning championships with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull Racing in a glittering career. He is considered to be the mastermind too behind their dominance of the sport since the new rules came into play in 2022.

The news will have put rivals Ferrari and Aston Martin on alert, with both looking to build championship battles against the Tilbrook team when the sport introduces new rules in 2026.

Newey first joined the Milton Keynes team in 2005 after leaving McLaren, though he was coveted by Jaguar, who sold the team to the Austrian energy drink company at the end of 2004.

Since his arrival, Red Bull Racing have enjoyed two dominant eras, winning four championships in a row with Sebastian Vettel from 2010-2013, before Max Verstappen’s current run, winning three in a row from 2021. The team won all but one race in the 2023 season, making it one of the most dominant campaigns in the sport’s history.