Dimond shines ahead of Regional Championships

Hayley Dimond

Hayley Dimond is showing great promise as an all-round athlete as she prepares for the Regional Schools Heptathon Championships at the end of June.

She warmed up with two PBs at the Warwickshire Schools Open Meeting at Nuneaton. She moved third in the club all-time F17 discus rankings with a throw of 34.15m and clocked 12.01 in the 80m hurdles for fifth all-time.

Earlier in the season Hayley set a club record for the shot adding half a metre to the previous best with a throw of 13.46m whilst a recent javelin throw of 29.76m is second best all-time.