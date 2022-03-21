Dimond stars in pentathlon to claim third spot

Hayley Dimond

Hayley Dimond had a really good day at the England Athletics F17 Indoor Pentathlon Championships in Sheffield.

She took first place in the shot with 12.70m, second in the 60m hurdles with a new MMKAC Indoor Record of 8.79 and third place overall with 3262 points, to go second on the MMK F17 all-time rankings.

In the field of 35 contestants, Hayley was also sixth in the long jump with a PB 5.08m. Her two weaker events were the high jump (21st with 1.44m) and the 800m (29th in 2:49.87).