Dimond stars in pentathlon to claim third spot
The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club
Hayley Dimond had a really good day at the England Athletics F17 Indoor Pentathlon Championships in Sheffield.
She took first place in the shot with 12.70m, second in the 60m hurdles with a new MMKAC Indoor Record of 8.79 and third place overall with 3262 points, to go second on the MMK F17 all-time rankings.
In the field of 35 contestants, Hayley was also sixth in the long jump with a PB 5.08m. Her two weaker events were the high jump (21st with 1.44m) and the 800m (29th in 2:49.87).
Indeed, after three events, Hayley was leading. Going into the 800m, the final event, Hayley was lying second overall, just seven points behind the leader.