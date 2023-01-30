Dobey downs Cross to claim Cazoo Masters in Milton Keynes

Chris Dobey produced a brilliant display to defeat Rob Cross 11-7 and clinch his first televised title in Sunday’s Cazoo Masters final.

Cross was unable to lift his sixth televised title in Milton Keynes, but he produced a string of impressive displays to claim the £30,000 runner-up prize.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dobey, featuring in his maiden televised final, continued his big stage progress to scoop the £65,000 top prize with a hard-fought win over former World Champion Cross.

The 32-year-old – who dumped out reigning champion Joe Cullen and fifth seed Luke Humphries to reach the last eight – continued his fine form on Sunday to create history in Milton Keynes.

Dobey dispatched Dirk van Duijvenbode in Sunday’s opening quarter-final, winning seven of the last eight legs to complete a convincing 10-5 victory.

The Bedlington thrower then produced another late surge to claim the scalp of World Champion Michael Smith in the last four, wrapping up an 11-7 win to break new ground on the big stage. Dobey punished a sluggish start from Cross to establish an early cushion in Sunday’s showpiece, but Cross replied with legs of 15 and 12 darts to draw level at two apiece.

The next four legs went with throw – featuring a classy 126 combination from Cross in leg six – before Dobey fired in back-to-back 14-darters to restore his two-leg buffer at 6-4. The pair then traded holds before a brilliant two-leg burst from Dobey moved him to the brink of a victory, as he followed up an 11-dart hold with a brilliant tops-tops finish to complete a 100 kill.

Cross conjured up a majestic 144 finish to reduce the deficit to 7-9, but Dobey was undeterred, registering a 13-dart hold before pinning double 16 to prevail, having almost sealed the deal with a spectacular 170 outshot.

“This means the world to me. My first TV title – I’ve got no words really,” reflected Dobey, who defeated three TV title winners en route to glory at the Marshall Arena.

“I’ve played pretty consistently all tournament. I think I deserve this title but I’ve got it now, and nobody can take this away from me.“I think I’ve beaten all the lads that are in form. Obviously Joe won this title last year, Luke has been in form, Dirk has been in form. Michael Smith – World Champion. You can’t pick a tougher line-up than that.

Advertisement

Advertisement