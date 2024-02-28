Documentary of the life of Emberton racer Dan Wheldon and his sons to air in US

Dan Wheldon won the Indy 500 twice, in 2005 and 2011

A documentary into the life of Indy 500 champion Dan Wheldon and the racing future of his two young children will break cover next month.

The Lionheart, which was the Emberton racer's nickname, will air in America on March 12 and will intertwine the stories of Wheldon's racing career with that of his two sons who are embarking on a life in motorsport now too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wheldon, a two-time Indy 500 champion and the 2005 IndyCar Champion, was killed in an accident in Las Vegas in 2011 as he took part in the final race of the season. The film features his widow Susie as she grapples with whether to let sons Oliver and Sebastian enter the world which made and took away their father.

Dan's father Clive also features in the documentary, as do IndyCar legends Dario Franchitti, Scott Dixon, Michael Andretti and Chip Ganassi.