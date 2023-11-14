Dominant performance sends MMKAC to the top of cross-country league

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After the first round of the Chiltern Cross-Country League at Keysoe, Bedfordshire, last month, Marshall Milton Keynes was lying third overall, just 45 points behind leaders, Chiltern Harriers.

In the second match, thanks to a strong showing by the senior men, the club won overall by almost 500 points to establish a healthy lead.

There were wins by Harry Totton (M20), Ian Wood (M40), Lara Bromilow (F35), Jacque Smith (M15) and Katie Webb (F15), with second places for Imogen King (FS), Harris Kentish (M20) and Sophia Chapman, and third places for James Tuttle (SM), Kieran White (M40), Abby Roskilly (F35) and Maddie Pearce (F17).

In the teams events the Senior men won convincingly with the scoring 10 in the first 28 places. The U20 Men were again dominant, as were the U15 Girls, with 4 in 7 and 12 in the first 20.