Dons’ festive fixtures set to go ahead after EFL give the nod

MK Dons are set to return to action over the festive period with a trip to Lincoln on Boxing Day before home games against Cheltenham and Gillingham

MK Dons’ festive fixtures are set to take place despite ongoing Covid-19 disruptions, the EFL has confirmed.

With half of League One fixtures postponed last weekend due to protocols throughout squads in the third tier - including Dons’ game against Burton Albion - games over the busy Christmas period were put into question.

In order to fulfil a fixtures, teams must have 13 fit players plus one goalkeeper, but already two Boxing Day games in the Championship and five matches in League Two have been postponed.

Dons are set to take on Lincoln City at Sincil Bank on Boxing Day, before hosting Cheltenham on December 29 and Gillingham on New Year’s Day.

EFL Chief Executive Trevor Birch said: “Throughout the pandemic, our two priorities have been ensuring the welfare of those involved in EFL competitions and ensuring the fixture schedule can continue where it is safe to do so.

“We will continue to work with clubs, authorities and other agencies to monitor the Covid-19 case rate and be prepared to respond accordingly, yet for now the view remains that we can continue to deliver games safely where clubs have sufficient healthy personnel in place, on and off the pitch.