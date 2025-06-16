Double finish at Le Mans 24 Hours for Milton Keynes' Aston Martin hyper car

The Valkryie took on the infamous endurance race and came home unscathed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two cars born in Milton Keynes completed one of the most famous races in the world over the weekend.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie made it’s Le Mans debut in France for the infamous 24-Hour race, and came home in 13th and 15th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car was first brought to light in 2017 when, in a collaboration with Tilbrook’s Red Bull Racing and infamous designer Adrian Newey, the Valkyrie concept began. Initially intended as Aston Martin’s first ever hyper car, the design has been developed to be eligible for endurance racing regulations.

In October 2023, the team announced plans to compete in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) from 2025, and made it’s on-track bow in the Qatar 1812km earlier this year.

Taking to the grid for the first time in Le Mans - the world’s most famous 24-hour race - Aston Martin fielded the #007 and #009 cars. Although the race was dominated by Ferrari, who claimed three of the top four positions come the chequered flag on Sunday afternoon, the performance of the Valkyrie held a lot of promise, with both cars making it to the finish.

The 009 car, wheeled by Alex Riberas, Marco Sørensen and Roman De Angelis, came home 13th, four laps down of AF Corse Ferrari (387 laps). The 007 car was a further two laps back in 15th, driven by an all-British line-up for Harry Tincknell, Tom Gamble and Ross Gunn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking afterwards, Ticknell said: “It was an amazing feeling, and an amazing day. Both of the Valkyries made it home with a solid result. It was an amazing job by all of the team, and for Aston Martin who gave us a reliable, fast car.

“It was a real pleasure to drive, I didn’t want it to end even though we’d been driving for 24 hours. I’m looking forward to building on this, coming back next year and challenging for an even better result.”