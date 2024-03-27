Dramatic finale sees MK Breakers secure promotion in last 10 seconds

Jordan Spencer - Pic: Josh Nesden

MK Breakers will play NBL Division 1 basketball next season after a dramatic final ten seconds helped them secure victory over Team Solent Kestrels in an all-or-nothing season finale.

Jordan Spencer scored the decisive basket with eight-seconds to go as he rose to the occasion on the final day of the regular season, scoring 39 points and 13 assists in his 37-minutes on the court. There were also big scoring performances from Chris Tawiah (20), Blayne Freckleton (18) and Nate Robinson (14) as Breakers claimed the league and cup double.

Heading into the clash it was Solent Kestrels who held the advantage as they were the winners in the reverse fixture running out 87-80 winners. It meant Billy Beddows’ side had to win by seven or more points in order to be crowned champions and earn promotion in the process.

It was a nightmare start for Breakers as the hosts darted out to a 36-23 lead at the end of the first quarter. It was more of the same to start the second quarter, the Kestrels lead ballooned to 17 points (24 on aggregate) at 53-36 with 4:05 remaining in the half.

Enter Buai Luak, the 19 year-old forward checked in for his first action and helped shift the tide in the favour of Breakers. The youngster played outstanding defence on Solent’s leading scorer Isa Brandon and contributed four points to close the half, including a fast break dunk to the delight of the travelling Breakers fans.

As they have done all season, Breakers showed resilience and cut into Solent’s lead and at the break reducing the deficit to 55-48.

The words of Beddow at half-time certainly lit a fire inside Breakers dressing room as they outscored their opposition 32-19 in the third period.

Breakers closed out the third with the lead with the likes of Jordan Spencer, Chris Tawiah, Blayne Freckleton and Nate Robinson all scoring important buckets at crucial moments of the game. The high-level of scoring meant the Breakers entered the final quarter with a 80-74 lead.

What followed in the closing stages of the game perfectly captured the sport of basketball and the roller coaster emotions the sport produces. Breakers were up by six points with just 18-seconds remaining, meaning Solent would take the crown and earn promotion. Always the man for the big occasion though, Jordan Spencer produced a moment of magic as his jump shot was effortlessly made to give Breakers an eight-point lead with 7.5 seconds left in the game.

Team Solent would be handed one final possession and a chance to break the hearts of the traveling Breakers and those watching back in Milton Keynes. A solid defensive stand from Chris Tawiah forced a difficult shot, and despite Solent converting the offensive rebound, the final buzzer had already gone, meaning the Breakers secured the crucial win and were promoted.

The success means Billy Beddow’s have now earned successive promotions in their opening two seasons – as well as winning a National Cup this season.