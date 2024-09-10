Dramatic season opener for Olney as they stage second-half comeback

Olney RFC
Olney RFC | Olney RFC
After a slow start, Olney recovered in the second-half to get their season off to a winning start

Olney RFC kicked off their new season in dramatic fashion as they overturned a 17-point deficit to beat Peterborough 44-36 on Saturday.

After what was probably their most successful season of the modern era, Olney have a big season ahead of them. With new players joining, some returning from spells in the professional game and a strengthened coaching line-up all is in place.

Olney battle against Peterborough
Olney battle against Peterborough | Olney RFC

Saturday saw the 1st XV start their season against Peterborough, a side they have had mixed fortunes with. Peterborough started strongly and took an early lead, taking towards the end of the first-half for Olney to start and find their play.  Peterborough leading 22-5 at half-time

In the second-half, some strong running play saw the score level at 22-22 before Olney upped the pace and attacked from any opportunity.  Some excellent handling and interplay saw Olney running out at 44-36 victors and a try bonus point to boot.

The Polar events ‘Player of the Match’ was awarded to Cobbie Chapman.

The day was rounded off with wins for the 2nd XV and Colts.

