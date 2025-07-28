Drying conditions put paid to Red Bull and Verstappen's Belgian GP gamble

Changes between sessions did not pay off for the world champion

Anticipating a wet race cost Max Verstappen a shot at the podium in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion won Saturday’s sprint race in relative ease after passing Oscar Piastri’s McLaren on the opening lap before keeping the Australian at arm’s length for the duration of the 15-lap blast.

But while the race was in dry conditions, the downpour expected on Sunday prompted Red Bull to strap on more downforce for qualifying and when the race itself was delayed due to the conditions, it meant their gamble failed to pay off.

Unable to pass Charles Leclerc, despite following in his wake for the majority of the 44-lap race, Verstappen came home a frustrated fourth.

“Today was quite disappointing and I think we were a bit unlucky,” he said. “We set up for the wet and ultimately we didn’t do a wet race. We were pretty impacted because of the rear wing that we chose and because most of the race was dry.

“The race today does also show some of the weaknesses that we have; it is clear that the upgrades did work but we are limited in other areas, including general tyre behaviour and management and the balance of the car.

“We tried to do the best that we could today but we will just have to keep pushing, keep trying to improve and we will go again.”

The crossover from intermediates to dry tyres ultimately cost Yuki Tsunoda a shot at points. Running seventh, the Red Bull team called him in too late and he missed the pitlane entry, forcing him to do another lap on the slower tyre, dropping him down the order to finish 13th.

The Japanese said: “There was a misunderstanding between myself and the Team and they called me in a little bit late on the last corner. At that point I had passed the pit entry already which was unfortunate.

“I then tried my best to overtake Pierre (Gasly) but my straight line speed was no where and I didn’t have DRS.

“Overall a frustrating race and disappointing not to be in the points. There are definitely a couple of things that we can we can take away from the race and we will re-focus for Budapest next weekend.”