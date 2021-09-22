Duo leave it late in the Furzton Festival

Rob Bara with 23lb of his and Matt Richard’s Furzton winning 177-5

TWO days and nights into the Furzton Festival carp match and things weren’t looking too hopeful for Rob Bara and Matthew Richard.

But in the last 24 hours the fish came on for them – and they finished up runaway winners with 177-5!

Second went to Alvah Eszenl and Dave Gordon with 116lb as Jason Shute and Nick Franklin took third with 116lb. Alvah’s contribution included his first ever ghostie, scaling 21-2.

Rob said: "The key was perfect team work, with patience and never give up, as the first half was not busy for us, but the last 24 hours was a turnaround."

With the organisation led by Fishing Republic’s Neil Richardson, backed with a lot of work on the bank by Rays and Bill Preedy, and some throwing their winnings back in the pot, the three-day match raised almost £1,000 for Willen Hospice.

OLNEY’s showcase Ron Bull Memorial attracted more than 70 entrants on the Ouse and saw more than £1,350 paid out in winnings!

A 7lb bream helped Neil Shearn win at Olney

Top spot – and £600 – went to Neil Shearn who included a 7lb bream in his 15-15 from a peg upstream of Lavendon Mill. James Drakulic had 13-6 of silvers ahead of Steve King 10-12 and Grant Howie 10-10.

Newport pike winner Rafal Holowinski

PLENTY of pike and perch were feeding for Newport’s roving lure match on Linford Pits where Rafal Holowinski was top rod with 22-2 ahead of Ray Tait on 16-15 and Mike Swannel 12-6. Emma Evans had the best lady’s catch and Tyler Bowen the specimen, a 1-4 perch.

Money was raised for Willen Hospice and HULA animal rescue.

Kingfisher's Matt Ordway – 38lb of...roach!

MOST go to Boddington for the carp, but Kingfisher went for the roach...and the redfins turned up in droves. Matt Ordway netted 38-4 as Lee Richardson had 36-3 and bro Neil 36-1.

MK Vets, Furzton: Steve Chilton 21-10 (silvers on pole), Bob Gale 21-6, Simon Cordingley 19-3.

LAGOON, Furtho Manor Farm, Dave Lewis 15-4, Barry Witteridge 10-12, John Weatherall 3-14.

TOWCESTER Vets, Nene at Billing: Graham Martin 8-10, Les Goodridge 6-6, John Broughton 6-1.

TOWCESTER/Nene, canal, Castlethorpe: Dave Gibbins 8-4 (inc a 3lb perch), Bob Eales 6-8, ‘Tosh’ Saunders 6lb.

CARP to almost 20lb were coming out at Bradwell early in the week – perhaps partly due to extra bait thrown in by ‘Furztonistas’ displaced fro their normal haunts by the weekend’s charity match.