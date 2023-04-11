News you can trust since 1981
Duo set the pace for in ten-mile road races

The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read

James Tuttle knocked off more than 90 seconds from his personal best 10-mile time as he raced to sixth place in Berkshire over Easter.

The Good Friday 10-mile race at Maidenhead has been on the calendar for many years. This year, MK’s only representative was James Tuttle who sped round the course in 53:46 for sixth place, knocking more than 90 seconds off his previous best, set in 20:19.

John Skelton (M70) contested the Sandy (Bedfordshire) 10-mile road race. He set himself the target of running under 70 minutes and duly obliged with 69:56 for 44th place.

This takes him to the top of the UK M70 10 mile rankings for 2023.

Milton Keynes