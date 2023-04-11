Duo set the pace for in ten-mile road races

James Tuttle knocked off more than 90 seconds from his personal best 10-mile time as he raced to sixth place in Berkshire over Easter.

The Good Friday 10-mile race at Maidenhead has been on the calendar for many years. This year, MK’s only representative was James Tuttle who sped round the course in 53:46 for sixth place, knocking more than 90 seconds off his previous best, set in 20:19.

John Skelton (M70) contested the Sandy (Bedfordshire) 10-mile road race. He set himself the target of running under 70 minutes and duly obliged with 69:56 for 44th place.