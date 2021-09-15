Durand claims bronze in England Throws Championships

Eva Durand

Nine MMK throwers attended the England Throws Camp in Northampton.

As part of the competition there was an U18 International Javelin event where Eva Durand, representing England, threw 43.78m to finish third on the Saturday.

She improved this to 47.71m for a personal best on the Sunday.

Hayley Dimond was the busiest athlete, competing in five events over two days.

Kayleigh Presswell was again in good form in the hammer throwing over 60m.