Durand claims bronze in England Throws Championships
Eva Durand
Nine MMK throwers attended the England Throws Camp in Northampton.
As part of the competition there was an U18 International Javelin event where Eva Durand, representing England, threw 43.78m to finish third on the Saturday.
She improved this to 47.71m for a personal best on the Sunday.
Hayley Dimond was the busiest athlete, competing in five events over two days.
Kayleigh Presswell was again in good form in the hammer throwing over 60m.
However, the highlight of the day was undoubtedly Ayesha Jones, who threw the Javelin 46.51m to improve her own F15 Club Record for the fourth time this year to go top of the UK Rankings.