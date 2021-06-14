Durand sets a new record in National Athletics League

Eva Durand

A rather weakened MMKAC team travelled to Portsmouth for the opening National Athletics League match.

The host club won with Belgrave Harriers second and Reading fourth.

Again the lady throwers took pride of place with Kayleigh Presswell the star of the show for the ladies and Sam Winters third in the men's category. Plus a club a club javelin record for young Eva Durand who threw the javelin 43.35m adding 52cm to the old record from 2008.