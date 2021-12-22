Early Christmas present for Dan with his latest catch

What a fish: a Tiddenfoot 46-4 for Dan Cleary

Christmas came early for Dan Cleary – in shape of a 46-4 mirror which fell for a tiger nut boilie following a three-week baiting campaign.

Dubbed ‘the Italian’ – the largest ‘named’ carp in Tiddenfoot pit set a brand-new record for controlling club Leighton Buzzard AC.

Dan told Dynamite Baits facebook page: "What a result in December – it was by far my largest winter carp! She fell to a 15mm MTN pop-up tied to a 360 rig and cast 30 yards to a clear silt channel."

His first fish, a 23, came a week in but then work kept him off the bank for a couple of weeks when he returned for the big ‘un.

Two-pound roach – a cracker for Mick Goodridge

RED hot! That is Mick Goodridge’s current form on Towcester’s Silverlake (Wappenham Water) where he’s on a roll with the water’s bigger silvers.

Having had a good net a week earlier, he went back for another session, Wednesday...and was over the moon with a mint two-pound roach – the fish-of-a-lifetime for most – and added 11 slabs totalling more than 40lb.

Not bad for a few hours using up some left-over bait on a winter’s day!

WITH Omicron spreading like a forest fire, are we headed for another angling lockdown?

With so much fluid mind-changing in Downing Street, it is anyone’s guess. But Monday saw the Angling Trust concerned enough to make the case to the PM for continuation of our sport.

Chances of a pre-Christmas ‘get off the banks’ edict seem to be fading, but predictions for after that can only be pure speculation.

The hope is that fishing being an outdoor activity involving minimal ‘social contact’, we would be exempt from all but the most severe restrictions.

Logically the branch of our sport most at risk is matchfishing because it brings people together before and after events.

A SESSION on Lodge saw Al Smith land a 5-8 bream.

Chelsea' Gregg scored with the snappers on Olney's Ouse

FISHING Olney’s Ouse ‘Chelsea’ Gregg and Josef had some nice pike on lures early in the week.

NENE Christmas match, canal, Stoke bottom lock (34 fished, eight weights over 10lb}: Simon Cordingley 19-6, Ivor Stokes 13-13, Pete Laughton 12-15, Wayne Robinson 12-12.

MK Vets, Stony Ouse: Ernie Sattler 14lb (inc 5lb bream), Kevin Osborne 12-6 (inc 5lb bream), Steve Chilton 5-13.

DATS’ get together, Ouse, Stony Main: Mark Haynes 2-6 (one perch), Paul Hamilton 1-14, Ernie Sattler 1-8.