Fine finishes help MMKAC to third in Cross Country League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eighty five MMK athletes turned out for the opening Division One Chiltern Cross-Country League match of the season at the Keysoe Equestrian Centre where courses included a water splash on each lap.

On a bright sunny day there were some terrific results by MMK runners. There were wins for Maddie Pearce (F17) and Katie Webb (F15) with second places for Lara Bromilow (FS), Jacque Smith (M15) and Sophia Chapman (F15) and a third place for F20 Millie Freeland who elected to run in the senior women’s race. There were also category wins for M40 Ian Wood, M70 Kelvin Smith and Lara Bromilow (F35).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The senior men’s race saw 236 finishers with Matthew Dicks 9th, Jack Pocock 11th and Harry Totton 15th, an impressive overall 2nd place debut in the M20 age group, the team placing 2nd on the day,

In the other team events there were wins for the Senior Women, Veteran Women, U15 Girls, U20 Men and U13 Boys, with second places for the U11 Boys, plus third places for the U13 Girls and U11 Girls.

Overall Marshall Milton Keynes were a close third with 3657 points, 45 points behind Chiltern Harriers and 39 points behind Bedford. In the gender categories, MMK were second in the female category and third in the male category, while the senior and youths were each second.