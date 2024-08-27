First pre-season win secured for Bletchley Rugby Club

Bletchley Rugby Club in action against Braintree | BRUFC

Preparations for the new season kicked off at the weekend

Bletchley kicked off their pre-season preparations on Saturday with a 19-12 win over Braintree.

This was a very competitive match, with Braintree taking an early lead. Bletchley were dogged, in attack and defence taking hold of the game.

There were plenty of good performances on display for Bletchley, namely from Elliot Hayes and Pete Denton, while scores from John Waite, Kyle Gibbings and Joe Mundy - whose performance earned him the man of the match award - ensured a win for the visitors. Kicking responsibility rested with Cam Watkins and Gibbings, converting two points apiece.

Bletchley take on Stockwood at Manor Fields on Friday night as their pre-season campaign continued, kicking off at 8pm.