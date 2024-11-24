Fourth consecutive championship secured for Verstappen in Las Vegas

Max Verstappen wins his fourth world championship after finishing fifth in Las Vegas | Getty Images

The Dutchman becomes only the fifth driver to win four championships in a row

Max Verstappen cruised to his fourth world championship under the lights in Las Vegas as he comfortably finished ahead of title rival Lando Norris on Sunday.

The Dutchman needed to finish within three points of the McLaren man in Nevada, but had Norris’ number throughout the race, and coming home in fifth to the Brit’s sixth, took his fourth consecutive crown.

The Red Bull Racing man becomes only the fifth driver, after Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton, to win four championships in a row.

Verstappen’s hard work all came in the early part of the race. Starting fifth, his first stint saw him pass both Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to run second behind dominant race winner George Russell. But after the field switched to the hard tyres for the second and third stints, the scarlet pair, as well as a recovering Lewis Hamilton in his Mercedes, were able to pass Verstappen on the track.

But the champion elect seemed at ease, not putting up much of a fight as he kept his eyes on the prize, finishing well ahead of Norris in sixth to win the title with two races still to go.

Speaking over the radio as he crossed the line to claim his title, he said: “What a season! Four times! I never thought it was possible. Thank you to everyone. It has been more difficult than the last season, but we pulled through and gave it all. Thank you so much guys.”

Later joined by Terry Crews and 2009 champion Jenson Button, he continued: “It has been a long season. At the start, we were amazing, cruising, but then we had a tough run. But as a team we kept it together, worked on improvements and I am incredibly proud of everyone. To stand here as a four-time world champion is something I never thought was possible.

“At the moment, I’m feeling relieved and very proud. When I was 17 starting, I was never dreaming of this, I was just happy to be here!

“This season taught me a lot of lessons, so it makes it very special. It’s amazing to see the fans, they got a bit spoiled last year with all the wins and they had to wait for it in the middle of the season this year, but it is great to see them again here!

“To the team, we’ve been through so many highs and it is great to celebrate with everyone here and back in the factory. To do this four times in a row is very special.

“Next year will be a proper battle between a few cars, but there are still two more races this year where I want to do well.”