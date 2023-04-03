News you can trust since 1981
Freeland claims brilliant silver medal in road race championship

The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read

Youngster Millie Freeland mathced her 5km record to claim silver at the South of England Road Race competition in London.

Held over a two lap course in the grounds of the 2012 London Olympic Stadium, as a preliminary to the Men’s 12-stage and Women’s 6-stage road relays, the U15 and U17 5km road race championships is a rare opportunity for young athletes to compete in a road race championship.

In the F17 Race MMK’s Millie Freeland took the silver medal in a time of 18:07, equalling the personal best she set last year. Maddie Pearce finished just out of the medals with a time of 18.28

