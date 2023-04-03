Freeland claims brilliant silver medal in road race championship

Youngster Millie Freeland mathced her 5km record to claim silver at the South of England Road Race competition in London.

Held over a two lap course in the grounds of the 2012 London Olympic Stadium, as a preliminary to the Men’s 12-stage and Women’s 6-stage road relays, the U15 and U17 5km road race championships is a rare opportunity for young athletes to compete in a road race championship.

