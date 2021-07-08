Furzton delivers the big catches in MKA's summer league

Lee Jenkins' at Linford Pits

A WATER of ups and downs – that's Furzton: up one minute with happy days catches...and a right grueller the next!

Sunday's MKA summer league opener was definitely one of the latter with some really capable anglers sat on their hands doing nowt.

Faced with gin-clear water and fish as skittish as a politician under pressure no could get the bream together and the day went to Steve Chilton, fishing for 'Sheeps' with 12-13 of silvers on the pole while team-mate Paul Chapman had 12-4 of bream and roach – well clear of Maver MK Green's Dave Baggley on 10lb.

Alvah Eszenyi broke his PB twice in a day

Sheeps were top team with 21 points as Ex-Tackle Hub totalled 15 and Maver M Black 12.

BUT only days earlier Jay Todd bagged up there – having set himself a 100lb target and, in his estimation, beating that comfortably. "I've had 31 bream and two roach, the bream averaged 4 to 6lb. I must have had 120lb easy. What a day."

CHRIS Hall and son Jake were pretty made-up with their Furzton results too. Having never managed a carp there, Chris took Jake along and the lad promptly bagged his first...at 22-8. And then Chris had a 17 and a 13! "Definitely a 'proud dad' moment said Chris.

OLNEY's Callan Webb the clubs specci trophy last season with a 7-11 tench. And he's already kicked off this season with a 6-8.

GREAT news. Mini-barbel are popping up along the local Ouse. Gary Underwood had one at Olney Friday and several have been caught around Newport. Good news if they are survivors of various EA stockings – brilliant news if they have been spawned in the river.

CHRIS Walthew had a 7-2 slab from the Ouzel at Riverside while Don King had four for 20lb.

ALVAH Eszenyi beat his PB by 12 oz – twice – in one visit to Lodge. Al Smith had a nice one too. At Linford Lee Jenkins had three carp from 15lb to 17-5.

ALDERS: Dave Hoare 197lb, Trevor Price 161lb, Conache Tiberiu 155lb.

KINGFISHER, Bradwell Lake, Paul hack 21-11, Jonny white 20-6, John Robinson 15-3.

MK Vets, Teardrops: Bob Gale 30lb, Steve Dzialak, 18-14, Alan Ford 12-7.

LAGOON AC Furtho Manor: Dave Lewis 14-13, Nigel Steel 11-6, Austin Maddox 8-10.

TOWCESTER Vets, Newnham Lakes: George Cooke 8-6, John Balhatchett 4-9, John Broughton 4-3.