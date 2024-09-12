GB gymnast receives backing of international firm

An international consultancy firm - which specialises in the payments industry - is backing a young gymnast who is surging forward with a tumbling career.

Freddy Liggins, of Milton Keynes, has already represented Great Britain at four World Championships - including making history when taking silver last November.

The success then, came at the very first Junior World Tumbling Championships, which took place at the Utility Arena, in Birmingham and attracted gymnasts from around the globe.

Now as Freddy steps up his competing once more, after being selected for the UK’s senior squad, he has received the backing of payment industry leaders HDX Global - which was founded by Neil Smith.

Freddy Liggins.

The UK-based company have sponsored clothing, training kit and accessories for the tumbler as he prepares for up coming competitions, including the British Championships.

“I am honoured that HDX Global have chosen to support me on my journey,” says 17-year-old Freddy.

“Anything which helps to grow awareness for the sport is brilliant and Neil has been amazing with everything.

“It’s a busy time as not only have I been selected for the senior team, I will be taking part in trials for some big international competitions over the coming months. I will also be competing at the British Championships in October - so it really is all systems go.”

Freddy Liggins

Neil Smith said: “We have followed Freddy for some time now and he is incredible. He is completely committed to the sport, which he loves, and has been enjoying some great successes.

“We will continue to follow his journey and support wherever we can. I am pretty confident he will soon become a senior World Champion - which he undoubtedly deserves.”

Freddy will be competing at the British Championships which take place from October 5 at Telford International Centre.

Follow Freddy on Instagram @freddy.liggins