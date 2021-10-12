Gibbens conquers the Glencoe Skyline

Sophie Gibbens

Sophie Gibbens has taken seriously to mountain running in recent years and has come up with some excellent results competing in both the UK mountain scene and in Europe.

As a result she was eligible to compete in the Glencoe Skyline race in Northern Scotland which covers 52km of mountainous territory with a total climb of some 4700m, the latter is the equivalent of ascending Ben Nevis three times in just 12 hours.

It is said to be “one of the most technical in the world as the organisers give no assistance on serious scrambling sections.”

En route north she competed in a 48km race with 3500m climb in the English Lake District and then training in the Ben Nevis area and The Isle of Skye.

Entrants have to be vetted for their experience/ skills in grades 2 & 3 scrambling especially with exposed terrain. Sophie set off amongst the field of 118 starters, 49 missed the cut-off time at checkpoint 9 and had to retire.