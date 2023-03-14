Gidman feels in peak condition ahead of his next bout

Owen Gidman says his next professional fight could be over early.

Gidman says he goes into his fight at the York Hall in Bethnal Green on Friday, March 24 feeling stronger than ever after shedding a few pounds.

The 23 year old from Milton Keynes has dropped two weight divisions since his debut last October and said: “I’ve taken it up a level since my first fight.

“I’ve been training every day. My diet is better and I’ve been sparring good pros.

“The weight has been dropping off and I’ve found that when I’m around 9st 4lbs I can walk through shots from pros, but when I hit them, they feel my punches.

“I’m feeling a lot better than I did before my first fight and don’t be surprised if I start knocking people out.

“I’m confident I will start getting some knockouts.”

Manager Mo Prior has yet to announce who Gidman will be fighting at the York Hall, the venue for his first professional fight.

Gidman suffered an injury when outpointing hard journeyman Lee Hallett in his first fight for more than three years.

The injury prevented the former Bletchley amateur boxing again before Christmas and now he’s looking to push his career on.

He said: “I’m looking to get five fights this year and then next year I can start looking to fight for titles.

“That’s what my manager wants and that’s what I want.”

Gidman combines training with his job as a plasterer and decorator and hopes more sponsors will back him to help him on his journey.

He said: “The dream is to one day be earning enough money from boxing so I don’t have to work as well.

