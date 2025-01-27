Govett hat-trick helps Bletchley cruise to victory over Reading Abbey

Bletchley prop Joshua Sprules charging through | Bletchley RFC

Bletchley made light work of Reading Abbey at Manor Fields on Saturday, claiming a dominant 64-10 victory.

The match got off to a fast start, with Reading Abbey taking the initiative from the kick-off. After a series of strong carries, they quickly moved the ball wide, exploiting an overlap to score in the corner. Although the conversion missed, the visitors were in front early at 5-0.

Bletchley responded immediately, determined to bounce back from their slow start. After a string of powerful phases, including strong carries from hooker Tom Perkins and prop Joshua Sprules, the ball reached skipper Hugo Govett, who powered through the Reading defence for a try. The conversion missed, levelling the score at 5-5.

The home side, now finding their rhythm, gathered the restart and continued to press. A well-executed phase play saw Bletchley make headway into Reading’s 22. A superb carry from Sprules put scrum-half Harvey Jenkins in position to cross for Bletchley’s second try, with the conversion from fly-half Watkins putting them ahead 12-5.

Bletchley, sensing an opportunity, were back in the Reading 22 shortly after with a lineout. A well-structured maul, trundled over the try line, with Perkins dotting down. Though the conversion missed, Bletchley extended their lead to 17-5.

Reading Abbey weren’t done yet, however, and hit back with a great run down the right wing, exploiting a mismatch in the Bletchley defence to score another try. With the conversion unsuccessful, Reading closed the gap to 17-10.

Bletchley’s strong carries and quick ball retention continued to trouble the visitors, and the home side added three more tries before the break. Govett scored his second, followed by tries from flanker Olie Comery and full-back Elliot Hales. Watkins converted two of them, sending Bletchley into halftime with a commanding 36-10 lead.

The second-half began with a blow for Reading as their prop was forced off the field with a broken thumb. Despite this setback, Bletchley continued to dominate, with center Alex Easton’s powerful running drawing multiple tacklers. Quick hands then put center Jake Allen over in the corner for another try. With Watkins converting, Bletchley stretched their lead to 43-10.

Bletchley didn’t ease up, continuing to apply pressure. A clever chip over the top from Watkins saw a footrace between Reading’s full-back and Bletchley’s John ‘Frenchie’ Waite. Waite showed remarkable pace to reach the ball first, securing another try for the home side. Watkins added the conversion, bringing the score to 50-10.

As the game neared its conclusion, Bletchley kept their foot on the gas, adding two more tries in the final 15 minutes. Second row Glen White powered over for one, before Govett completed his hat-trick with another try. Watkins converted both, and as the final whistle blew, Bletchley had earned a dominant 64-10 victory.

Stockwood Park prove too strong for Bletchley 2nds

Bletchley 2nds in action against Stockwood Park | Bletchley RUFC

Bletchley 2XV made the trip to Stockwood Park for their latest league encounter, facing a formidable opposition on the road. With a squad stretched thin due to injuries and unavailability, the team knew they’d need to dig deep and come together to compete against a strong Stockwood side.

Stockwood wasted no time in applying pressure. With powerful running lines and excellent support play, they quickly found gaps in the Bletchley defence and crossed for the first tries of the day. Despite the early setback, Bletchley remained resilient. Some excellent interplay within the pack saw prop Ian Smith bulldoze his way over the line, getting Bletchley’s first five points on the board.

The Stockwood pitch, which was cutting up badly, made scrummaging difficult for both teams. Stockwood’s heavier pack had the advantage in the scrums, but Bletchley’s lineout held strong, keeping the hosts under pressure and allowing Bletchley to play with the ball in hand.

By the start of the second half, Bletchley found themselves trailing by several tries. However, they came out firing, determined to close the gap. The team strung together some solid phases and began to edge closer to the Stockwood line. Flanker Toby Short, who had been a constant threat to the Stockwood defence, finally broke through, crashing over for Bletchley’s second try. Scrum-half Ciaran Murphy added the conversion, bringing Bletchley’s total to 12. This would be their final points of the match.

Despite their spirited efforts, Stockwood’s dominance proved too much, and the final score was Stockwood Park 44-12 Bletchley.