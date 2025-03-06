Hales the king of the Manor after late try beats Windsor

A try at the death secured the sensational victory

A dramatic Elliot Hales try secured a brilliant win for Bletchley as they beat Windsor 19-17 at Manor Fields.

Windsor arrived in Bletchley sat second in the table, with the home side in fourth, but few could have predicted the close-knit affair in store.

The game kicked-off with Bletchley on the front foot, applying early pressure. Their efforts earned a penalty for holding on, and fly-half Cam Watkins calmly slotted the three points to give Bletchley an early 3-0 lead.

Windsor responded swiftly, securing a turnover just inside the Bletchley half. Keeping the ball alive, they broke through the Bletchley defence to score under the posts. The successful conversion made it 7-3 to the visitors.

Bletchley quickly regrouped. After a strong restart and powerful carries from the pack, they earned another penalty for obstruction. Watkins stepped up again, narrowing the gap to 7-6.

Windsor’s restart saw them build momentum, steadily edging closer to the Bletchley try line. But after sustained defensive pressure, a Windsor knock-on handed Bletchley a crucial scrum. They secured their ball and cleared the danger.A contested lineout soon put Bletchley back in attack mode. Another breakdown penalty gave Watkins a third shot at goal, and he delivered once more, sending Bletchley into halftime with a narrow 9-7 lead.

The second-half began with Bletchley determined to extend their advantage. Powerful carries from Finn Hague, Bailey Richards, and Glen White kept the Windsor defence under constant pressure. Their persistence paid off when an infringement at the breakdown gave Bletchley a penalty just 5 meters out. Captain Hugo Govett took a quick tap and bulldozed over the line for a vital try. Watkins’ conversion drifted wide, but Bletchley stretched their lead to 14-7.

Windsor fought back, competing well at the lineout and capitalizing on Bletchley errors. Despite sustained pressure, Bletchley’s defence — led by flanker Bailey Richards, who was a menace at the breakdown — held firm. Richards’ turnover earned Watkins another shot at goal, but his effort just dipped below the crossbar.

Windsor kept pushing and were eventually awarded a penalty inside the Bletchley half. They opted for a shot at goal, closing the gap to 14-10.

With time ticking down, Windsor started to find their rhythm, stringing together phases to inch into the Bletchley 22. The home side defended valiantly, but Windsor finally broke through to score, and the successful conversion saw them edge in front 17-14.

With only minutes remaining, Bletchley dug deep for one final push. Centre Elliot Hales produced a moment of magic, breaking through the Windsor defence with a dazzling run before chipping over the top, regathering, and diving over in the corner. Watkins’ kick sailed wide, but Hales’ sensational try secured a dramatic 19-17 victory.

The Manor remains a formidable fortress, and Bletchley’s never-say-die attitude delivered a memorable win for the home fans.