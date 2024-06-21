Hamilton defends Red Bull Racing after criticism from Silverstone chief

Max Verstappen with Lewis Hamilton | Getty Images

The British Grand Prix has not sold out this year, and MK’s Red Bull Racing were cited as one of the reasons

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has come to the defence of rivals Red Bull Racing after their dominance was criticised for the British Grand Prix not selling out this year.

Normally a consistent sell-out at Northamptonshire’s Silverstone, this year’s event, held in two weeks, still has ticket available.

Circuit chief executive Stuart Pringle pointed the finger at Red Bull and Max Verstappen’s dominance, following British racer Hamilton’s reign atop the spot prior to that, for tickets still being available.

"If there is a strong likelihood of the same winner and the jeopardy is taken out of the sport, it does take the edge off it," he told Motorsport.com. "Last year was very repetitive in terms of one team dominated and they set off this season in the same vein.

“Things may be changing now, and I do recognise that we had several years of a British driver dominating the championship, and we didn't mind that so much as a British promoter, but it's certainly been a lot harder with Red Bull dominating.”

Fans of the sport though were quick to point out Silverstone’s ‘dynamic pricing’ approach has seen tickets rise more than 200 per cent in the last five years, with Hamilton citing higher prices, rather than Verstappen’s dominance in recent years, keeping fans from buying the tickets.

He said: “So many fans come and have a great weekend. The only thing I would ever say is that we have to watch ticket prices. I think they’re continuing to rise and the cost of living nowadays, I think it’s too high.