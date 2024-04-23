Harrison and Bromilow lead home MMKAC athletes in London Marathon

London Marathon

Twelve MMK runners competed the London Marathon, with Ben Harrison leading for the men and Lara Bromilow first home for the women.

For Ben Harrison, his 2:32:17 in 257th place takes him to sixth on the MMK all-time club rankings. Adam Stone knocked over half a minute off his personal best, recording 2:39:11 and moves him up three places in the rankings to 34th.

Dan Webber locked 2:47.21, sister Wendy Webber placed 21st F45 (3:02:23), Lara Bromilow and Elle Roche (in her first marathon) ran together for much of the race, with Lara pulling ahead in the last couple of miles. Lara finished 51st in the women’s race (2:49:22) just four places ahead of Elle.

A quite superb run from Elle passing halfway in 83:22 to finish with 2:49:45, the fourth best by an MMKAC lady,

James Ward finished with 3:17:27, Linsey Ryall 3:19:11, Neil Whitwell 3:28:49, Katie Penrose 3:42.55, Neil Jones 3:50:26 and Tim Pearce 3:53.18.

Youth Development Midland League

The winning M15 4 x 300m relay team: Morgan Bunn, Harvey Wood, James Parker and Nathan Prideaux

The MMKAC young athletes team opened their track and field season in the Youth Development Midland League at Rugby.

