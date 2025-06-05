Health concerns to keep Sherrock off the oche next year

The Queen of the Palace will take time off next year

City darts star Fallon Sherrock will step away from the oche in 2026 for the sake of her health.

The 30-year-old roared onto the darts scene in 2019 when she became the first female player to win a match at the PDC World Championships, reaching the third round and earning the nickname ‘Queen of the Palace.’

A long-term kidney issue though, which stems from when she gave birth to her son Rory in 2014, says she has suffered from a loss of energy of late, and is having to scale back her commitments next year.

"I feel like it will be my B-game [at the moment] and I don't know if I am able to get my A-game out," Sherrock told Online Darts.

"If I'm going to have a year out next year I want to make a bang this year. I want to try to get to everything even if I'm not playing 100 per cent.

"I need to sort myself out, get myself well and then the sky is the limit."

Sherrock still has darts dates she will compete in as best she can this season, but admitted even practising at the moment is draining on her health and hindering her performances on the stage.

"All I want to do is practise at home for a couple of hours a day and I can't do that at the moment, so it is difficult," she added.

"I've had to pull out of some exhibitions recently because I haven't had the stamina.

"I have had to narrow down what I am playing in at the moment, and that hurts because I love darts.

"Fingers crossed that in a couple of years' time I'll be alright and back to winning well."