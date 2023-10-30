Heartbreak and new records set for Red Bull Racing in Mexico City

Red Bull Racing continued their winning streak in Mexico, but it was an emotional day for one of their drivers

Sergio Perez’s Mexican Grand Prix hopes were ended at the first corner of the first lap on Sunday when he sandwiched Charles Leclerc and was sent into the air

It was a race of mixed emotions for the Red Bull Racing pair of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday.

While world champion Verstappen went on to claim his 16th win of the season, setting a new F1 record for most wins in a year, it would be home race heartbreak for for Perez.

Everything was going well for the duo in the run down to the first corner, making excellent starts from the clean side of the track. But as Perez attempted to go around the outside of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who had Verstappen on the inside of him, three into one did not go and the home crowd favourite was sent up in the air as he collided with the Monegasque, virtually eliminating him on the spot.

Clearly emotional in the garage afterwards, Perez admitted later he was so desperate to win his home Grand Prix.

He said: “I wanted this victory badly and I knew it was risky but if it had worked, I would have ended up in the lead. At your home grand prix, after being on the podium twice you want to give it your all and I went totally for it, I really wanted the win today and I massively tried to get that.

“I go home really sad because of the result but proud of myself and my team that we left it all out there, this is just racing, and this is how the sport goes sometimes.”

Max Verstappen celebrates his Mexican Grand Prix victory on Sunday

For Verstappen meanwhile, it was a relatively straight forward run to his 16th race win of the season. With Leclerc carrying minor damage from his collision with Perez early on, the Dutchman was able to stretch his legs before a red flag compacted the field again.

The restart through saw Verstappen romp away from Lewis Hamilton, who claimed second spot to close the gap to Perez’s second place in the standings, and take the chequered flag, setting a new record for most wins in a season.

“To win 16 races in a season is something I never thought would be possible, this season has been unbelievable,” he said. “I understand from Checo’s side why he went for it at the beginning, it would have been incredible for him to be on the podium at his home race here in Mexico.