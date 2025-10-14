Henley cruise to victory over Bletchley

The visitors came away with a big win

Henley proved too strong for Bletchley on Saturday as they ran out comfortable 43-13 winners in a physical battle at Manor Fields.

Despite the final scoreline, Bletchley produced a committed performance full of defensive effort and attacking intent but they came up short against a fellow team battling at the sharp end of the Courage 1 Tribute Ale Southern North table.

Henley made an immediate impact, crossing inside the opening minute to take an early lead. Bletchley settled into the game well, working through their phases and earning good field position, which allowed Captain Cameron Watkins to narrow the deficit with a confidently struck penalty on 18 minutes.

The momentum continued to build as Jack Sharp crossed for his first try for the club at 22 minutes — the result of an excellent break and an inch-perfect offload in the tackle from vice-captain Archie Barrett.Henley, however, showed their experience and composure by responding with two quick tries at 36 and 39 minutes, converting one to take a 17–8 advantage into half-time.

The first half also saw moments of disruption for both sides. An early injury to a Henley player inside the opening ten minutes left the visitors down to 14 men for the remainder of the match, and a yellow card to their lock Barnaby Steniford midway through the half briefly handed Bletchley a numerical advantage.

The hosts looked to make it count, applying sustained pressure and testing Henley’s defensive line, but the visitors’ organisation and discipline held firm — underlining why they sit among the league’s best-drilled teams.In the second half, Henley’s structure and composure in possession began to tell as they added further tries at 51, 63, 72, and 79 minutes, converting three.

Bletchley refused to back down, continuing to fight for every inch, and were rewarded for their persistence when Archie Barrett powered over for a well-deserved try in the 69th minute — a fitting reflection of his relentless work at the breakdown and strong leadership across the park.

Bletchley welcome Chinnor 3rds to Manor Fields on Saturday.

It would also be defeat for Bletchley 2nds on Saturday as they were edged out 21-12 to Stockwood Park 2nds.