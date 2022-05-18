Heslop puts his theory to the test to catch big in Furzton

Ben Heslop having a ball on Furzton

A SPECIALIST in big, ‘hard’ waters, Ben Heslop has been relaxing on Furzton over the past couple of weeks...

And he has been taking the place apart, landing 27 carp – mainly upper doubles with a few mid 20s among them.

His method involves finding fish and feeding them. "Find ‘em, feed ‘em, and catch ‘em," is his theory. And it works.

Michael Buchwalder set new Feedermasters record

ANOTHER man ‘on’ the carp was match-ace Michael Buchwalder, who has just set a new eliminator weight record in the Feedermasters – qualifying with 30 fish from Barston for a total of 259-14!

And that was in a match he nearly didn’t fish because he was due to head off to a big Irish festival only hours later.

He’d started out thinking his match would be a skimmer do with the odd carp, if he was lucky...but it turned out to be carp all the way with one scaling 18lb.

Well done that man – and good luck in the final!

BRADWELL’s tench have been chomping for Keith Seidler whose top recent fish went 7-2, 6-15 and 6-1. Paul Morton is still bagging bream.

Jay Todd emptying the canal

ON the canal – still clear and a struggle for many – Jay Todd had a cracking silverfish bag fishing pellet and corn.

SMALL predators on micro-lure tackle specialist Den Buller had a big ‘un for a change, bagging a 2-7 PB perch from the cut at Bradwell.

Paul Sampson's Big Pit mirror

NEWPORT’s Big Pit has yielded a 24-4 mirror to Paul Sampson.

ALDERS Tuesday open: section winners, Trevor Price 88lb, Lee Newson 86lb, Gary Page 122lb.

MKAA’s spring league third round, on the canal at Bowlers Bridge, was hard in places thanks in part to clear water conditions.

Team Pick’s Steve Chilton and Matrix’s Pete Vasey tied for top spot on 8-13 with Browning’s Colin Wise on 8-7.

Matrix made top team slot on the day. Browning Central lead the league with 72 points ahead of Matrix 68 and Team Pick 65. Final round May 29.

TOWCESTER vets, Dennetts: Mick Goodridge 35-7, Paul Minney 35lb, John Ballhatchett 29-14.

NENE/Towcester, Furtho: Top nine totalled 160lb; Les Goodridge 25-4, Minney 23-4, Bob Eales 20lb.