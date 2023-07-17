Hind heads the field at the East Midlands Grand Prix

Twenty six MMK runners contested the seventh round of the East Midlands Grand Prix round Willen Lake, Milton Keynes.

Heavy rain dampened spirits in the two hours before the race, but then stopped for the duration of the race.

MMK’s Elliot Hind headed the 344-strong field (32:11) while MK Distance Project’s, Charlie Arnell was the first woman to finish.

Steve Tuttle continued his bid to win the series with third place (32:23), followed by Ian Wood, the first masters athlete to finish in fourth place (32:53)

Elle Roche was the second woman home ( 36:26), with Lara Bromilow, the first female masters athlete to finish in fifth place(38:21)

Harry Rose was the first Under 20 man (35:29) and John Skelton the first M70 finisher (41:37).

