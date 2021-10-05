Hind leads the way home for MMKAC in the London Marathon

Elliot Hind and Dan Webber

Elliot Hind was the star of the Marshall Milton Keynes contingent of seven runners who completed the London Marathon.

Elliot finished 118th in a superb personal best time of 2:31.58 and places him fifth in the club all-time rankings. He ran the first half in 1:14.29 and a slightly slower second half of 1:17.29

Club-mate Dan Webber clocked 2:53.31 placing 1,296th from the huge field of some 40,000 and 168th in the M45 category. This performances places him tenth in the club M45 all-time rankings.

Gary Blaber broke the three-hour “barrier” again with a time of 2:56.45 and placed 237th in the M45 age group on the day.